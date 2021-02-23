Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ OCDX opened at $17.11 on Monday. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $18.65.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

