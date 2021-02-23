Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 5,118 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.7% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Facebook were worth $51,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total transaction of $11,806,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,384,833 shares of company stock valued at $374,590,627 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.36. 596,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,207,424. The stock has a market cap of $752.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $265.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.98.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

