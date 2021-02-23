Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,636 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 168,964 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,636 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.6% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $119,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 140.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 220.0% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 400.0% in the third quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.68, for a total value of $1,012,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,320,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $17.09 on Tuesday, hitting $697.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,738,014. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.10 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a market capitalization of $669.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,257.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $827.41 and a 200-day moving average of $561.79.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

