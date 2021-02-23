Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 958,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 181,273 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 0.9% of Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $72,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

MU stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.26. 785,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,534,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.13 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28. The firm has a market cap of $97.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.61.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,464 shares in the company, valued at $11,731,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 12,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $808,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,666,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,566 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,357 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.