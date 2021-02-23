Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $39.46 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 457,200 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $39,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $114.57. The company had a trading volume of 164,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,188. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $124.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.20. The company has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.