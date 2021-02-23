Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 26.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at about $2,718,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 18.1% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking by 9.2% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $5.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,344.39. 10,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2,133.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,948.56. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,392.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,165.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,020.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,981.03.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

