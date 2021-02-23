Orchid 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $79.26 Million (OXT)

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 17.6% against the dollar. One Orchid coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $174.90 million and approximately $79.26 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.54 or 0.00685578 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00032422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00038331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,985.13 or 0.04245879 BTC.

Orchid Coin Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,584,352 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

