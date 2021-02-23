Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Coverage Initiated at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Orbital Energy Group from $2.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Orbital Energy Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OEG stock opened at $6.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $321.09 million, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. Orbital Energy Group has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $11.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Orbital Energy Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Orbital Energy Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orbital Energy Group Company Profile

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the design, installation, and commissioning of industrial gas sampling, measurement, and delivery systems for energy, power, and processing markets in the United States and the United Kingdom. It also provides engineering, construction, maintenance, and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities, and midstream markets; and engineering, procurement, and construction services in the renewable energy industry The company, formerly known as CUI Global, Inc, was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.

