ORBCOMM (ORBC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect ORBCOMM to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ORBC opened at $7.83 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The stock has a market cap of $610.86 million, a PE ratio of -27.96 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.71.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ORBC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

In related news, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,802.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 over the last ninety days. 6.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

