Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Cut by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,624 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $108,960,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 243,703 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,765,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 365,057 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after buying an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock worth $20,685,750. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cleveland Research lowered Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America started coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oracle from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 166,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,160,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $190.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

