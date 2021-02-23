Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

NYSE JEF opened at $29.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,041 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,840 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,884,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,970 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

