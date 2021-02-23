Oppenheimer Reaffirms Buy Rating for EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $70.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 57.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. EverQuote has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $44.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.64 and a beta of 1.58. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.28.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.79 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that EverQuote will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $743,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,676,304.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $30,521.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 523,942 shares in the company, valued at $26,563,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,255 shares of company stock worth $3,320,886 over the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVER. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 6,143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 43,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

