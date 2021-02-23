Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Raised to $24.00

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) had its target price increased by Barclays from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OPRT. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oportun Financial from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Oportun Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $454.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.25. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO David Anthony Needham sold 21,000 shares of Oportun Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $377,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 27,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,588.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oportun Financial by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Oportun Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 93,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Oportun Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,202,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after buying an additional 276,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over the phone, as well as 340 retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

