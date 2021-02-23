OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for OPKO Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OPKO Health’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OPK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

OPKO Health stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -26.28, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98.

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,385,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,638,896.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in OPKO Health by 10,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. bought a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

