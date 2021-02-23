Opium Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.97 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 24% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 23rd. Opium has a market capitalization of $36.64 million and $1.97 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be bought for about $8.81 or 0.00018666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Opium has traded down 36.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $209.03 or 0.00443117 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00078318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.82 or 0.00535956 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00054521 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00073021 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 69.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Opium Coin Profile

Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

Opium Coin Trading

Opium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

