ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Announces Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS.

NYSE:OKE opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.27. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.68.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

