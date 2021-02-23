OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on OCX. Benchmark upgraded shares of OncoCyte from a speculative buy rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised OncoCyte to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OncoCyte has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.38.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN OCX opened at $6.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.28 million, a P/E ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 2.23. OncoCyte has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $6.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,460,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $4,994,157.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 290.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OncoCyte by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

