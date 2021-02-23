OmniStar Financial Group Inc. Sells 688 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Sage Capital Advisors llc increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $166.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.10. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $185.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.05). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $10.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.07.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

