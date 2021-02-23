Octopus AIM VCT 2 (LON:OSEC) Hits New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (LON:OSEC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18), with a volume of 1083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.50 ($1.17).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Octopus AIM VCT 2’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.10%.

Get Octopus AIM VCT 2 alerts:

The company has a market cap of £121.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 77.58.

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in investments in AIM quoted companies. It seeks to invest in various sectors such as financial services, healthcare equipment, food producers, business services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, travel and leisure, industrial engineering, oil equipment, support services, general retailers, software, and media.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus AIM VCT 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.