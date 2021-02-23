OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

OCANF has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $3.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of OceanaGold from $2.65 to $2.85 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.92.

Shares of OTCMKTS OCANF opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

