Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 76.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

OXY stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,473,420. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $40.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Several research firms recently commented on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.59.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

