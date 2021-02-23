OAX Reaches One Day Volume of $1.69 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 27% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. In the last week, OAX has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. OAX has a total market cap of $15.32 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000420 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.77 or 0.00737937 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00030401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00037591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006173 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00057291 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,175.68 or 0.04512796 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.