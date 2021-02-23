Oasis Network (ROSE) One Day Volume Hits $30.83 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $147.91 million and approximately $30.83 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0986 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00085002 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.08 or 0.00243180 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00012261 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.