NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $625.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a positive rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $566.49.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $574.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $355.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $550.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $528.47. NVIDIA has a one year low of $180.68 and a one year high of $614.90.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,567,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.