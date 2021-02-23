NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Raised by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 3.0% of Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $144,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $222,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.5% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 18.8% in the third quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 1,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.49.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $16.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $557.59. The stock had a trading volume of 299,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,163. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $550.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $528.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $345.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.