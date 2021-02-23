NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s Largest Position

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,229 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 2.6% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $14,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.49.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, with a total value of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $15.23 on Tuesday, hitting $559.00. The company had a trading volume of 245,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845,163. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $528.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $346.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.14, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $180.68 and a 52 week high of $614.90.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.