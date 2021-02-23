Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF) Shares Down 4.1%

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NRIFF)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 1,507 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 7,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 million, a PE ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77.

About Nuvo Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:NRIFF)

Nuvo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which is engaged in developing innovative therapeutic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Business, Production and Service Business and Licensing and Royalty Business. The Commercial Business segment includes Blexten, Cambia, the canadian business for Resultz and Suvexx, and mature assets.

