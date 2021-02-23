Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stock Holdings Increased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 83,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 349,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. 12.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NUV opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.95. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.30 and a 12-month high of $11.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.031 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

