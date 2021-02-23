Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Shares of NTNX opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.97. Nutanix has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 69.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 14,889 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $472,427.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,836,598.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,942.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $665,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 121,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $7,115,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter worth $640,000. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

