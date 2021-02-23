Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Trading Up 5.9%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price traded up 5.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.06 and last traded at $39.18. 378,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 373,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.01.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $34.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.82 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 591,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,453,000 after acquiring an additional 28,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company's lead product candidates in preclinical stage include NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

