Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 632.0% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 95,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,984,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $86.88. 25,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,127,707. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $69.18 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

