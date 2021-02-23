Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,625,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889,797 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for 3.7% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $625,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,127,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 2,043.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 340,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 324,422 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,337,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,768,000 after purchasing an additional 273,520 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,087,000. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Novartis by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 252,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,875,000 after purchasing an additional 170,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $199.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.74. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. Novartis’s payout ratio is 38.36%.

NVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

