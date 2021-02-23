Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NVMI. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.29.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $81.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.23. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $86.51.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

