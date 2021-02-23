Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Head-To-Head Analysis

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Heartland BancCorp pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 72.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Heartland BancCorp pays out 35.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northwest Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Northwest Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northwest Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25 Heartland BancCorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Northwest Bancshares presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential downside of 13.02%. Heartland BancCorp has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.64%. Given Northwest Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Northwest Bancshares is more favorable than Heartland BancCorp.

Volatility and Risk

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heartland BancCorp has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $516.79 million 3.51 $110.43 million $1.05 13.50 Heartland BancCorp $59.26 million 2.92 $13.20 million $6.45 13.47

Northwest Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland BancCorp. Heartland BancCorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northwest Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and Heartland BancCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 11.80% 7.20% 0.85% Heartland BancCorp 18.76% N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of Heartland BancCorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares beats Heartland BancCorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance As of December 31, 2019, it operated 181 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as auto, boat, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions. In addition, the company offers credit and debit cards, wire transfers, night depository, safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, notary services, overdraft protection, treasury management, retirement and education planning, wealth management, mobile wallet, and online banking services, as well as insurance products and services. As of May 15, 2020, it operated 19 full-service banking offices. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Whitehall, Ohio.

