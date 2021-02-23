North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOA. ATB Capital set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

Shares of TSE NOA opened at C$16.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.21. The company has a market cap of C$467.16 million and a PE ratio of 10.46. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$5.81 and a 52-week high of C$16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is presently 10.32%.

In other North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) news, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,450. Insiders acquired 130,000 shares of company stock worth $1,720,032 over the last quarter.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

