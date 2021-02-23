Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $187.16. 4,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,008. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.34. Nordson has a 12 month low of $96.46 and a 12 month high of $216.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.25.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

