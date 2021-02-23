Noodles & Company (NDLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $431.74 million, a P/E ratio of -21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.12. Noodles & Company has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04.

In other Noodles & Company news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,002,299 shares of company stock worth $7,520,009. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NDLS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Noodles & Company from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 389 company-owned and 68 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

