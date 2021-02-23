Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 1,947.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.