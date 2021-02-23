Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases Shares of 17,448 Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,697,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,455.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,107,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,131,000 after buying an additional 1,063,805 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,630,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $36,573,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $9,912,965.44. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $4,078,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,628 shares of company stock worth $54,227,925. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NET opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.97 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NET shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

