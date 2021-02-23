Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 436 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,628,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 360.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 438,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 343,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.19 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $93.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day moving average is $79.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of -26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a positive return on equity of 94.14% and a negative net margin of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $873.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 58,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $4,927,845.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 187,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,861,462.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total value of $73,945.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,795,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,018 shares of company stock worth $11,437,087 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GoDaddy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

