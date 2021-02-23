Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.25 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $54.37 and a 1 year high of $100.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.