Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 115,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Vistra by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 39,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vistra by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

NYSE:VST opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $23.34.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ferraioli acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.44 per share, with a total value of $52,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,213.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 334,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $7,042,626.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $542,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through Retail, ERCOT, PJM, NY/NE, MISO, and Asset Closure segments. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.