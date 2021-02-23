Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91) Shares Gap Up to $219.80

Ninety One Group (N91.L) (LON:N91)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 219.80 ($2.87), but opened at GBX 230.20 ($3.01). Ninety One Group (N91.L) shares last traded at GBX 224 ($2.93), with a volume of 259,147 shares traded.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ninety One Group (N91.L) from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 245 ($3.20) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Ninety One Group (N91.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 232.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 220.91. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ninety One Group (N91.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.