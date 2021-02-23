Nielsen (NLSN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Nielsen to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NLSN stock opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -56.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nielsen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

