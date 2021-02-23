NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Grupo Santander

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NXGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NXGPY stock remained flat at $$53.08 during trading hours on Tuesday. 96 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,206. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.56. NEXT has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

