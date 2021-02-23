NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 704 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,779,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,026.6% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 107,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 97,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 99,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 26,333 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FCOM opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $50.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.72.

