NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 15,019 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,019 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 215.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,115,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,209,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,097,000 after purchasing an additional 901,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,604,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,012,000 after purchasing an additional 339,116 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,642,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,984,000 after purchasing an additional 47,428 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 10.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,341,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,619,000 after purchasing an additional 427,978 shares during the period. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

NASDAQ VIAC opened at $66.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America lowered ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ViacomCBS from $36.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.82.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.