NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 1,162 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 69.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foresight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $437,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1,361.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 69,389 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $122.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.69. The stock has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.