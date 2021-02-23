NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 40 Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 12,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $29,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.71, for a total transaction of $48,364.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total transaction of $217,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,496 shares in the company, valued at $28,884,683.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,994 shares of company stock valued at $32,723,497. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.31.

NYSE W opened at $266.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.13 and a 200-day moving average of $278.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of -38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

