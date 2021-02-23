NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 113 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.2% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,650.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 target price (up from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total value of $6,401,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,180.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.14, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,239.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3,205.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.